Seven Knights Idle Adventure lets you complete the Four Lords in latest update

By Catherine Dellosa
iOS + Android
| Seven Knights Idle Adventure

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, letting players get their hands on the complete set of “Four Lords” as Guan Yu, Zhao Yun, and Da Qiao enter the fray. In particular, you can look forward to experiencing the Hall of Fame as well so that you can flaunt your skills and rise to the top as the season's best player among other welcome upgrades.

In the latest update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, you can expect to sic Melee Type Hero Zhao Yun onto your unwitting foes with his critical hits that can stun even the most formidable enemies. Guan Yu, on the other hand, is a Defense Type Hero who can also buff your team with his passive skill that offers you immunity from stun and knockback - plus, he can keep you alive with his one-time immortality buff when you fall. Meanwhile, Da Qiao can boost her crit chance as a Ranged Type Hero with a debuff that can greatly decrease your foes' defence.

As for the new Hall of Fame system, the first three players who can clear the highest stage in each server will bag an exclusive profile frame. The new Territory 10, Neverseen Woods, and Infinite Tower expansion are also part of the update.

