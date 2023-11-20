Seven Knights Idle Adventure lets you complete the Four Lords in latest update

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, letting players get their hands on the complete set of “Four Lords” as Guan Yu, Zhao Yun, and Da Qiao enter the fray. In particular, you can look forward to experiencing the Hall of Fame as well so that you can flaunt your skills and rise to the top as the season's best player among other welcome upgrades.

In the latest update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, you can expect to sic Melee Type Hero Zhao Yun onto your unwitting foes with his critical hits that can stun even the most formidable enemies. Guan Yu, on the other hand, is a Defense Type Hero who can also buff your team with his passive skill that offers you immunity from stun and knockback - plus, he can keep you alive with his one-time immortality buff when you fall. Meanwhile, Da Qiao can boost her crit chance as a Ranged Type Hero with a debuff that can greatly decrease your foes' defence.

Want more freebies? Check out our Seven Knights Idle Adventure redeem codes to get your fill!

As for the new Hall of Fame system, the first three players who can clear the highest stage in each server will bag an exclusive profile frame. The new Territory 10, Neverseen Woods, and Infinite Tower expansion are also part of the update.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Seven Knights Idle Adventure on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.