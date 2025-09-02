The Battle Cats is going IRL with a special celebration event in a few months

Coming to a city near you

The Battle Cats is going IRL with a brand-new event this winter

November will see The Battle Cats arrive in California

More details are set to soon be releases, including how you can grab an invite

You might be someone who plays a lot of The Battle Cats, Ponos Corporation's hit cat battler. But are you really a true fan? Well, it's time to find out because The Battle Cats is the latest hit mobile release to jump into the world of IRL events, as just announced by the folks over at Ponos.

Having accrued over 100 million downloads and offering dozens, if not more, cats to battle with (all of whom we've ranked on our Battle Cats tier list), it's no surprise that it's so popular. Now, those of you living in California can look forward to a real-world celebration event, set to take place on November 1st.

Right now, details are a bit scant, with only a general place and date available. However, the developers have promised to release a variety of info, including details of the event and how you can apply for an invitation later this month.

Get real

The decision to host this IRL event is certainly an interesting one. The Battle Cats has certainly not shied away from high-profile collabs or, indeed, the creation of a huge host of promotional content with probably the most trailers I've ever seen for any mobile release on their plate.

At the same time, it's odd to think that most of the IRL events we've seen for mobile releases seem to take place in California. Obviously, it's the home of glitz and Hollywood glamour, but it's still a shame that more don't follow the example of things like Pokémon Go to bring their events worldwide.

