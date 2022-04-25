Tears of Themis takes players on an epic exploration with the game's four male leads in "Secrets of the Tomb" event

Romance detective title game Tears of Themis will be launching another exciting limited-time event this April 29th titled "Secrets of the Tomb", letting players dive into a new story, score a commemorative badge, grab new R cards and so much more. Players can also expect to complete tasks for generous in-game goodies, as well as go on an adventure to Khaimit with the male lead of their choice.

The latest Tears of Themis event adds the "Shadows of Resurrection" Main Story and Side Story tasks, and gives players the chance to nab the limited Invitation "Desert Road" while they're at it. Clearing tasks from Rubis Museum's curator can also unlock Artifacts - plus, apart from the event-limited commemorative badge "Roaring Sands", there will also be special R cards for Artem, Vyn, Luke and Marius up for grabs.

If you feel like the RNG gods' favour is upon you, you can try your hand at the "Secrets of the Tomb" Event Shadow of Themis gacha pool for a chance to score event-limited SSR cards Luke "Overflowing Thoughts", Artem "Echoes Ablaze", Vyn "Flickering Moonlight" and Marius "Dimly Lit".

Along with the new event comes limited items for sale in the Cosmetics Shop as well, so if you're eager to join in on the fun, Tears of Themis is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

