Tears of Themis is celebrating Luke's birthday with limited-time in-game activities and special cards

HoYoverse has announced a bunch of in-game festivities that await fans of Tears of Themis, the studio's romance detective game on iOS and Android. The November update welcomes a host of special rewards and new limited-time cards into the fray, along with an exclusive phone call and exclusive text message from the female protagonist's childhood friend, Luke.

In Tears of Themis' latest update, players can look forward to a blossoming relationship that they can bask in as Luke's birthday fast approaches. In particular, the "Redolent Nonage" Limited-Time Event lets players score the Luke R card "Prepared" simply by clearing birthday tasks. Completing Travel Wishes will reward players with the "Luke - Redolent" outfit, as well as with the "Luke's Bedroom" background and a "Redolent Nonage" event commemorative badge.

If you've ever missed out on Luke's previous cards, now's your chance to complete your collection. There will be a special rerun of Luke's birthday SSR "Warm Embrace" along with the R card "Quietly Waiting". Plus, the "No Doubts" invitation will be up for grabs at the Mall as well.

If you're keen on experiencing the special birthday update for yourself, you can download Tears of Themis on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above as well to get a feel of Luke's birthday celebrations this month.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best detective games on Android?