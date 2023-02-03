Tears of Themis adds new cards for Vyn and Marius in Cozy Couple's Getaway I event

HoYoverse has announced a scintillating new update to Tears of Themis, the studio's popular romance detective game on iOS and Android. Players can look forward to spending a lovely time on vacation with their chosen male lead between Vyn or Marius in the limited-time event titled "Cozy Couple's Getaway I", which will begin on February 6th.

In Tears of Themis' latest update, players can look forward to chilling amid the lush greenery of nature or listening to the romantic waves crashing against the shore in the southern country of Varnai. Vyn or Marius can accompany the female lead, and players who join in on the limited-time event can score free Event R cards as well as an Event-Limited "Full of Emotions" Badge, plus plenty of S-Chips to boot.

The update also adds a unique travel diary with the two male protagonists as well as an exclusive voice message players can unlock along the way. There will also be Event R Card Fragments to collect as players progress through the event.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can download Tears of Themis on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak at the embedded clip above to get a feel of all the romantic vibes of the latest update.

