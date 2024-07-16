Teamfight Tactics drops patch notes for final update of Inkborn Fables in version 14.14 

Higher Encounters, boosted units and more

Five Encounters for every game

Adjusted rates for Encounters

8-trait breakpoint for Behemoth and Warden

Riot Games has dropped all the juicy details for patch 14.14 of Teamfight Tactics, inviting everyone to welcome the final update of Inkborn Fables. In particular, there will now be five Encounters for every game, with a higher rate for Darius - Spoils of War, Kobuko - Dance with me, and Jax - Support or Artifact among others.

On the other hand, the latest patch for Teamfight Tactics will offer up even more rewards for dancing with Kobuko, and there will be more gold up for grabs from Tristana. You can also hit the highest loot tier more easily when you're fishing with Tahm Kench. Additionally, Behemoth and Warden will be getting an 8-trait breakpoint to help you boost your defence.

As for the units, Kobuko will be getting a welcome bump up for the base Attack Speed to switch up your Kobuko builds, while Malphite will be getting a boost in Attack Speed as well. All these are barely scratching the surface of what's in store for you - you can gear up for the official release of the Magic N’ Mayhem patch 14.15 patch soon too!

