Tank 4 Pro review - "An awesome rugged phone with built-in projector"

8849’s Tank 4 Pro is an absolute beast of a rugged phone, built to withstand severely harsh conditions, arriving in a sturdy black cardboard box emblazoned with the device's silhouette. The lid fits quite snugly atop the box, so you may have some trouble opening it. After carefully sliding off the lid, you'll come face to face with this impressive device.

Unboxing the Tank 4 Pro

Compared to the average smartphone, the Tank 4 is massive. There’s nothing slick or overly stylish about its appearance. It’s a solid device that sacrifices beauty for dependability and performance. Far thicker than the Doogee V40 Pro rugged phone, this new model from 8849 is 87mm thick and weighs a whopping 538g or slightly over 1 lb.

It comes with a pre-attached grey silicone cover. The right side of the device features a cooling fan inlet and a power button, which is capable of fingerprint recognition. On the upper left side, you'll notice the volume buttons and the SIM card tray. Just below the tray is a camping light switch and programmable button.

On the bottom edge of the Tank 4 Pro, you'll find a headphone jack and USB port hidden safely away behind a silicone flap. The top left corner features a built-in projection window near which you’ll spot the Receiver and IR control. A cooling fan outlet in the right corner rounds out the top edge.

The Tank 4 Pro Features a 720P Projector

The back of the device features a sizable camping light at its centre, above which is the main camera. A garish yellow, the camping light adds to the device’s drab aesthetic. Clearly built for the adventurous, this rugged phone also features a barometric sensor, tri-colour warning light, and night vision camera.

Not only is the Tank Pro 4 epic for gaming, it also features a built-in projector. Yeah, you read that right. You can watch movies or other media with family and friends, even while camping with the Tank 4 Pro's projector. And thanks to the 11600mAh battery, you can run it for up to six hours uninterrupted.

To use the 720P projector, first remove the protective sticker covering the lens, then swipe down on the home screen, make sure the projector window is not in anyone’s direct eyeline, and tap the projector icon. Then it’s just a matter of opening your favorite streaming app in full-screen mode and finding a flat, solid surface to project onto. It also includes auto focus and correction features, making setup a breeze.

Gaming on the Tank 4 Pro

If you're anything like me, your first thought when seeing the Tank 4 Pro is, "Can I use the projector for gaming?" And the answer is yes; however, you will need to pair an external controller with the phone first. Playing via the projector makes your favourite mobile adventure feel more immersive than ever.

Whether battling evil in Grimvalor, dodging zombies in Into the Dead, or getting your hands dirty in Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal, using the projector enhances the experience by giving you a much larger viewing area, which lets you take in more detail.

The device features a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Chip with an upgraded CPU, so it’s no surprise that gaming on this device is a dream. Epic quests that can be taxing for the average smartphone to run, such as Love and Deepspace or Alien Isolation, run smoothly without any lag or graphical imperfections. It's also compatible with Steam Link, so you can enjoy your favourite PC battlers and even project them.

The Tank 4 Pro Charges Fast

While you can only run the projector for 6 hours, the device's battery can last for days on end when used sparingly. It comes with a 120W charger port, and it's recommended you stick to using the official charger since the Tank 4 Pro is more power-heavy than your average smartphone. It also charges very quickly, so you can get back to adventuring as soon as possible.

The Tank 4 Pro is a powerful, rugged smartphone that's worth every penny. While it isn’t very aesthetically pleasing as far as smartphones go, its functionality more than makes up for its lack of beauty. Whether you’re looking for a device to take with you on your extreme adventures or just want a phone that can handle any game you throw at it, this beauty measures up.

Additionally, the 720P projector lets you take your mobile gaming to the next level and is also handy for an impromptu movie night. Featuring a battery that lasts, a potent processor, and expansive storage, the Tank 4 Pro is well and truly the new reigning champ of rugged phones.