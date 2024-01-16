Super Meat Boy Forever adds a new mode and a user-generated level showcase in latest update

Headup has announced an exciting new update for Super Meat Boy Forever, letting fans of the fast-paced precision platformer put their auto-running prowess to the test in a brand new mode. In particular, the new Meat Grinder mode offers a randomly generated level where you can race to the end every day and fight your way to the top of the leaderboards for the ultimate bragging rights.

In the latest update to Super Meat Boy Forever, you can hone your platforming skills every day with "The Daily Grind" as mentioned above, or dive into the "Quick Play" mode of the Meat Grinder to experience a level that's been generated from all the "level chunks" within a chapter.

Additionally, a new user-generated level showcase is also joining the fray. Titled "Forever Forge", this new content flexes all of the best user-generated levels so that you can leap and punch your way to domination. If you're looking for more ways you can show off all of your precision running skills on your mobile device, why not take a look at our top 25 best endless runner games for Android phones and tablets?

Ready to add a whole new meaning to meat grinding? If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by joining the frenetic frenzy and downloading Super Meat Boy Forever on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium title that costs $0.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Twitter for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.