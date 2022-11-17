Everything you need to know about Summoners War: Chronicles

Preferred Partner Feature

Whether you're used to seeing fire-based monster Ifrit in your roster or you've been casting Oblivion on your opponents with Tesarion during PvP matches, Com2uS' latest title in the wildly popular Summoners War franchise has something fresh to offer with Summoners War: Chronicles. The cross-platform MMORPG brings all of your fan-fave Monsters together in an epic prequel adventure, but even if you're stepping into this lush IP for the very first time, you'll find plenty to love about this vast open-world title.

Featuring cross-progression and cross-play, the game lets you embark on a vibrant adventure across a variety of biomes along with a diverse set of Monster compositions that each have its own elemental attribute. You'll take your pick among three magicians - Cleaf, Orbia and Kina - and protect the realm as a Summoner.

The narrative takes you on a journey before the events of Summoners War: Sky Arena and Summoners War: Lost Centuria. You'll take it upon yourself to save the fantasy realm of Rahil from a mysterious dark force as Rahil Guardians, collecting well-loved Monsters (over 350 of them!) from the franchise along the way.

As an MMORPG, the game offers a deep single-player experience along with multiplayer modes you can enjoy with your online buddies. There are five regions to explore as you progress through the main story quest, and if you're looking to add a sprinkle of variety through the main campaign, you can engage in different side quests as well to spice things up. You can even go fishing, mining, or cooking when you're looking to take a break from all the action-packed battles.

Of course, if you'd rather play with other like-minded individuals across the globe, you can take on co-op quests or put your skills to the test via the Field Boss Events and Rupture Events. The former lets you aim for the top of the charts against others, while the latter offers bountiful rewards for clearing specific missions.

Obviously, there will always be players with a competitive streak in them, and if you're one of those eager challengers, you can prove your might and mettle at the Challenge Arena and Brawl Arena. The former lets you form a team to compete against another, while the latter, which will be added in a later update, challenges your real-time reflexes against other players in battle.

If you're more of a social butterfly, you can also go on Raid Boss adventures with your BFFs to score rare Summoner weapons, or join a Guild for unique in-game goodies.

After clearing the main campaign, taking down the five bosses in the Kingdom Expeditions, and clearing the monthly Trial of Ascension, you can flaunt your max level in the endgame dungeons. Here, up to three players can join forces to nab rare goodies by eliminating powerful bosses.

“Over the last eight years, tens of millions of people around the world have experienced the Summoners War franchise - immersing themselves in the incredible fantasy universe, collecting hundreds of vibrant monsters and even connecting in real-life through our community events,” says Kyu Lee, President at Com2uS USA. “Today marks the dawn of a new era for Summoners War and its massive and passionate community with the launch of Summoners War: Chronicles. Players worldwide will be able to experience a fully immersive and connected real-time MMORPG together with friends, interacting with this unique fantasy world and the monsters within, whether they play on mobile or PC.”

If you're keen on joining in on the launch festivities, you can download Summoners War: Chronicles on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices, or from Steam for PC, to get your hands on the daily login bonuses and special pick-up events. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.