State of Survival adds The Clown Prince of Crime, The Joker to the game as a playable character

Over the years, the popular DC hero, the Dark Knight, Batman has been associated with his arch-nemesis, The Joker. The Joker has been by far one of the most malicious villains in comic book history. And today, he will jump out of comic books and enter the strategic world of State of Survival as a playable hero. FunPlus received official licensing from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC to showcase the iconic villain in their game.

The question now is how to get your hands on The Joker. For that, FunPlus has created an exciting story campaign. The debutant will feature in an event that unites the character’s outrageous and maniacal behaviour with nefarious zombies. Sure, it's going to be challenging but the campaign is set to give players a strategizing experience like never before. The event is also available for a limited time only, meaning players only have a small window to obtain The Joker, after which they may not get a chance again. So, act quickly!

Describing State of Survival’s success and the addition of a pop-culture phenomenon to the game, Chief Business Officer of FunPlus Chris Petrovic said: “FunPlus is proud of the success of State of Survival and its appeal to other brands in the entertainment space. As we wrap up our crossover with AMC’s The Walking Dead, we’re thrilled to be able to align with DC to incorporate The Joker, one of the most popular characters in entertainment. We are excited to share this new campaign and encourage fans of The Joker to jump into State of Survival today!”

While Batman may not be fond of your decision to want to play as The Joker, adding him to your State of Survival Roster is a must! Download State of Survival now for free on the App Store and Google Play.