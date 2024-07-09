State of Survival adds Jaegers Striker Eureka and Gipsy Avenger in Pacific Rim collab event

Survive against both Kaiju and the undead

Take on the Kaiju Knifehead and Obsidian Fury

Experience new game modes with Pacific Rim Jaegers

Grab freebies from the login event

FunPlus has announced an epic partnership with larger-than-life franchise Pacific Rim, adding plenty of Jaeger-based fun into State of Survival this month. In particular, the zombie survival game will thrust you into a post-apocalyptic world where you'll have to fight against both Kaiju and the undead, along with a host of skins, fresh content, and events to tinker around with.

In the latest update to State of Survival, you can look forward to holding your own against Knifehead and Obsidian Fury - thankfully, you've got the Pan Pacific Defense Corps (PPDC) on your side, with the two Jaegers Striker Eureka and Gipsy Avenger available to help you save what's left of humanity from these world-ending threats.

"We're incredibly excited to collaborate with Pacific Rim, a major global entertainment franchise,” says Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer at FunPlus. “This partnership not only represents a perfect synergy between State of Survival's apocalyptic world and the epic battles of Pacific Rim Uprising and Pacific Rim The Black, it also illustrates our flagship title’s longevity and relevance five years’ after its initial launch."

Of course, no update would be complete without a login event, with cool in-game goodies you can score for checking in for seven days. IP-themed cards will also be up for grabs in Common, Golden, and Diamond quality, along with a new Base Defense Mode where you can earn rewards for raging against the Kaiju with Striker Eureka.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? Why not take a look at our list of State of Survival codes to get your fill of more freebies?

All these are just scratching the surface of what's in store for you, so if you'd like to get in on the action, you can head on over to the official State of Survival website to learn more.