Star Wars: Hunters, Zynga's sci-fi arena shooter based on the hit film franchise, is out now

When it comes to a galaxy far, far away, it's no surprise that Star Wars has always been a video game juggernaut. Whether that's X-wing, Battlefront, The Force Unleashed, Dark Forces or a myriad of other games both major hits and cult classics alike. And the latest company to throw their hat into the ring is Zynga with the newly-released Star Wars: Hunters.

Set between the original and sequel trilogies, Hunters follows a pseudo-gladiatorial tournament between a huge swathe of original characters from across the Star Wars universe. Whether that be the adorable, if slightly creepy, Jawas, Sith acolytes, a droid Jedi, a Mandalorian, or a rogue Stormtrooper.

Star Wars: Hunters, much like the recently released Squad Busters, is sure to be one to watch. This is, after all, one of the world's biggest movie franchises partnering with one of the largest mobile game developers.

And while Star Wars content on mobile has not particularly cut through with a mainstream audience, we reckon there's still a hunger for arena shooters that bring that sense of fun and action to the palm of your hand.

Fortunately, if you're looking to get into Star Wars: Hunters, you won't need to wait around for long to get a headstart. We've been playing during soft launch, and already have a list of our best tips & tricks for Star Wars: Hunters, as well as our tier list of all characters for you to peruse.

