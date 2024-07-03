Explore a haunted Atari-style game in Spooky Pixel Hero, the follow-up to DERE Vengeance by Appsir

Things aren't what they seem in the world of retro games

Spooky Pixel Hero is an upcoming mobile game from developer Appsir

You may remember them from the fantastically horrific DERE Vengeance

Spooky Pixel Hero sees you debut a sinister retro game from 1976, where nothing is as it seems

Appsir has been a notable favourite of ours since the release of their previous, excellent, game DERE Vengeance. And as a follow-up, the developer has come out swinging with the release of the retro, meta-horror game Spooky Pixel Hero.

In Spooky Pixel Hero you play as a game developer tasked with debugging a lost platformer from 1976 by a mysterious agency. You'll explore over 120 levels of hardcore platforming action, all while experiencing a story that breaks the boundaries of the game, and indicates that your seemingly simple task may have sinister consequences.

Spooky Pixel Hero is not the first game we've covered today that's put us in the mind of another. But where Knight Lancer reminded us of Nidhogg, Spooky Pixel Hero gives us some definite chilly connections to Faith from Airdorf games.

Aside from the hardcore platforming action, the promise of a mysterious meta-horror story is sure to entice some players. While if you're a gaming purist you'll probably question the historical accuracy of the graphics, the pseudo-retro pixel art does a fantastic job of communicating a dense world while remaining just abstract enough to be uncomfortable.

If it's anything like Appsir's previous game, DERE Vengeance, then Spooky Pixel Hero is sure to serve up some seriously spooky scares despite the somewhat cutesy name. So be sure to check it out when it releases for Google Play and the iOS App Store on August 12th!

