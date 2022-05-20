SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off debuts new game mode, Slay The Spice, into the popular cooking game

Tilting Point has announced a new game mode for SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, the studio's popular cooking game on mobile. The hit title has been downloaded over 58 million times, and this time, players will have more reasons to whip up a storm in the kitchen with the new game mode, Slay The Spice.

In SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off's latest update, players can experience the wild and wacky world of the popular Nickelodeon IP on a culinary cruise. They'll go on a road trip with SpongeBob and navigate different kitchen levels as they plan their route. They'll have to go through a branching path of restaurants, with each stop featuring different challenges and lots of bountiful rewards up for grabs.

In case you're not familiar with the hit casual game, SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off lets you fire up the kitchen and unleash your time management skills on the road to becoming the best fry cook under the sea. The game also bagged accolades at the Player's Choice Awards from the Google Play Best Of 2020 & Mobile Games Awards 2021.

The latest game mode, Slay the Spice, features Slay the Spire-esque gameplay, so if you think you've got what it takes to make the most delicious Krabby Patty in Bikini Bottom, you can download SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also play the game on PC via the Microsoft Store for free, or head on over to the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

