DC Heroes United launches the second phase of its comic-inspired storyline

Genvid is a name that has mixed connotations. Whereas Silent Hill fans may still be baying for their blood (hey, at least it wasn't as bad as the movie), DC Heroes United seems to have some solid staying power. Now, the second part of their ongoing storyline is set to kick off, with more comic book melodrama to follow.

DC Heroes United offers Genvid's signature style of choose-your-own-adventure storyline, where fans vote on the decisions made by characters, and Survivors-like action as its main gameplay loop. And boy howdy have people made some decisions.

Be it seeing Lois and Clark break up after revealing his identity as Superman, or pitting Wonder Woman against best friend Barbara Minerva, DC Heroes United's story of the Justice League first coming together has had plenty of twists and turns. And more are promised in the coming months.

Justice department

You'll also be able to get up to speed with the story if you're just jumping in via a new feature. Story Maps let you get caught up with the previous story beats, and new ones will be released regularly.

Whereas Silent Hill: Ascension got a bit of a frosty reception, DC Heroes United has, at the very least, not attracted as much bad press. I think that's down to the fact that comic books have been reinvented many times over in both good and bad ways. So another take on the Justice League forming, with the twist of being able to make your own decisions influencing it, comes together to make a pretty great selling point.

