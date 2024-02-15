Sokoban Wizard is a interesting box-stacking Japanese shooter that's just been released for iOS

Sokoban means 'warehouse employee' in Japanese

The gameplay consists of box-stacking puzzles

You will control multiple playable characters simultaneously

Sokoban Wizard, an interesting new puzzle game has just launched on iOS. Based on the uniquely Japanese Sokoban genre of puzzlers that challenges players to strategically shift boxes around a designated grid to find the solution. Sokoban Wizard features a new twist in that you, playing as a wizard, of course, control two characters simultaneously with different modes of play and actions with your input.

Sokoban means 'warehouse employee' in Japanese and the genre was first kickstarted by the release of the eponymous game Sokoban in 1982. As we described above, each game has a similar theme, where you move around a grid and shift obstacles - usually boxes as you would in a warehouse - to reach your goal. It's a simple formula but one that has inspired numerous other games and even an entire series based on the original.

Sokoban Wizard offers some very charming 2D pixel graphics and a twist in that you play as two different characters at the same time. While some will simply mirror your actions, others, such as Twin perform the opposite. So players will have to learn each character's quirks as they make their way through all 14 levels of this puzzler. You can check out the trailer for Sokoban Wizard below!

However, what's most notable about Sokoban Wizard, and what struck us immediately was that the game - which might seem quite short - also comes bundled with a level editor. Sure to help extend its lifespan and offer additional challenges crafted by other players, if you want to try out something new and unique, Sokoban Wizard might be the game for you.

