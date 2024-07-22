Snaky Cat announces cat-tastic pre-registration rewards

Eat donuts to become the longest cat.

Compete in PvP to become the longest longcat

Avoid colliding with other cats or become a donut explosion

Earn 2,000 Rubies and 30 Cat Tokens for pre-registering

You can now pre-register for the mobile version of the cat-themed casual multiplayer game Snaky Cat. From game developer Appxplore (iCandy), this upcoming mobile title lets you compete against other players to become the longest cat by munching as many sweet treats as possible. You can nab sweet rewards by pre-registering before the game's official launch.

For pre-registering, you will receive a welcome pack including 2,000 Rubies and 30 Cat Tokens, which you can spend on upgrades and new cats, among other things. Further, if this casual PvP title reaches 500,000 pre-registrations, a new milestone reward will be unlocked, allowing you to snag a Legendary Cat and exclusive cosmetic items for Appxplore’s award-winning games Claw Stars (Google Play’s Best Pick Up & Play) and Crab War (Google Play’s Best of 2016 Games).

Reminiscent of classic games like Snake, this title tasks you with guiding a longcat through an arena full of kittens with the object of collecting donuts. Each donut your longcat chows down on helps them grow. Dine on donuts to help your cat become the longest of all and dominate the leaderboards.

You’ll participate in short matches against other players as you attempt to nab as many snacks as possible. Additionally, you can hunt mice for buffs that’ll give you an advantage over your fluffy foes.

Featuring simple controls, the devs promise the game is easy to pick up. You simply twist, turn, and speed up your longcat to navigate the arena, grab donuts, and avoid other kitties. If you collide with another cat, you'll become a tasty explosion of donuts for your competitors to snack on.

Snaky Cat is available for pre-registration via the App Store and Google Play. You can learn more about the upcoming title by visiting the official website or by following Snaky Cat Mobile on Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter).