VA-11 Hall-A is a cyberpunk cocktail simulator making its way to iOS

Mix up a storm in Va-11 Hall-A as the hit cyberpunk bartending sim is set to hit mobile

Currently slated for an iOS release, it's been a long time coming, say the devs

Meet interesting characters and pick drinks that could change the course of their life...or yours

Usually, liquids and electronics don't mix. But in VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action, the reverse is very much true. This visual novel details the daily lives of the inhabitants of Glitch City, and your role serving them drinks as you listen to their woes at the titular bar nicknamed Valhalla.

Having been released all the way back in 2016, VA-11 Hall-A is a surprisingly well-established cornerstone of cyberpunk indie games. It even had its own expansion for the original Cyberpunk roleplaying game. And now for the first time you'll be able to play it on mobile as VA-11 Hall-A is coming to iOS!

Stirred not shaken

According to developer Sukeban Games, this port has been a long time coming. Since 2018, as a matter of fact, as they detail in the recent Steam post , they had a working port as far back as this point but dropped plans for a mobile launch due to issues with discoverability.

But now that things have changed substantially in mobile since then, you'll soon be able to get your hands on Va-11 Hall-A. Don't expect a densely detailed cocktail-making sim though, as the main appeal here is the characters, their stories and the details they reveal as you serve them.

With gorgeous pixel-art graphics inspired by classic Japanese games, a dense story and interactions with a vibrant cast of characters, it's no surprise that Va-11 Hall-A has proven so popular. So keep an eye out, and we'll be sure to cover any upcoming news when it arrives!

In the meantime, if you want to meet new and exciting people in the virtual world, then there's no better place to encounter eclectic characters than in our list of the best mobile narrative adventure games! Featuring journeys across the world, kingdom-shaking decisions and trips to the moon!