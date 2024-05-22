Sky: Children of the Light makes a difference with Days of Nature

In partnership with The Ocean Cleanup

Want to help keep the world clean? You can do it now with hit MMO Sky: Children of the Light

In their Days of Nature event, in-app purchases go towards supporting The Ocean Cleanup

This charity works towards keeping the world's waterways clean

It's not unusual for us to see games these days promoting charitable causes. And the latest to do so is hit MMO Sky: Children of the Light, through the returning Days of Nature special event.

Days of Nature brings brand new threats for players to overcome in the Prairie Peaks area. By exploring Prairie Peaks during the event you can acquire event currency that can be spent on a variety of cosmetic rewards, including a Nature Wave pack, unique masks, hairstyles and more!

The Days of Nature event also helps to work towards real-world conservationism, as developers thatgamecompany are set to team up with The Ocean Cleanup, a charity that helps to clear plastic and other rubbish from polluted waterways around the world.

In-app purchases made during the Days of Nature event in Sky: Children of the Light will go towards supporting The Ocean Cleanup in their mission to keep the world's waters clean.

It's a more than admirable goal, keeping the world's waterways clean. So we're glad to see thatgamecompany helping to support The Ocean Cleanup. Naturally, we won't pretend this is an entirely noble exercise, as every business measures the publicity value of these kinds of collaborations; but every little bit helps.

Not only that, but for the more selfish among you it also offers a whole host of new content and exclusive rewards to acquire, which is always good!

Want to get into the natural world and help out in making the world better? Then hop into Days of Nature from May 27th!

And if you want to see what other games are catching our eye (though we can't promise they're all helping out the planet) then why not take a gander at our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far)?