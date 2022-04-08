Shrouded Citadel, the immersive 1:1 scale mobile AR game, launches on Oculus Quest

Preferred Partner Feature

Shrouded Citadel is out now on Oculus Quest, letting players engage in an immersive exploration experience to uncover the secrets of a mysterious dungeon. Initially launched as an AR game on mobile, Pifer's adventure-slash-shooter tasks players with avoiding traps, opening locked doors and collecting idols from a first-person point of view.

In Shrouded Citadel, players can expect to perform actual physical actions to progress through the game. For instance, crouching in real life helps you crawl through tiny crevices with low-hanging beams in the dungeon, while other times, you'll have to run across a booby-trapped hallway to avoid timed traps that may lead to your death in the game.

In the latest update for the Oculus Quest version, damage dealt by traps and foes has been increased, and traps, enemies and bosses are quicker and more challenging. There's also a higher level of immersion as players can now interact with elements in the citadel using their hands rather than just the existing user interface.

If you're curious about this unique experience, you can download Shrouded Citadel on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices, or Oculus Store for playing on Oculus Quest. It's a premium title that costs $1.99 or your local equivalent, but you can also give the Lite versions a go for a quick test run.