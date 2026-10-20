FingerLaserX is out now, taking you back to a simpler time on mobile with action-packed gameplay

FingerLaserX brings a classic mobile game back to life in a new way

Slide your finger to blast lasers at approaching enemies and clear bosses

Unlock upgrades and new types of lasers to deal with more powerful enemies

Nowadays, mobile plays to everything from simple, casual puzzlers to sprawling open worlds full of fantasy and adventure. But turn the clock back to 2012, and you'll find a very different scene, full of smaller, quirkier entries. And that is precisely the world that FingerLaserX is a throwback to.

FingerLaserX may seem familiar, and that's because it is. First launched back in 2012, this simple neon bullet hell had you sliding your finger to bring down attacking enemy spaceships. Flashy and fast-paced, it proved to be a major hit on mobile and even briefly dethroned YouTube on Taiwan's app store charts during a free promotion.

Finger guns

FingerLaserX features plenty of gameplay content to sink your teeth into, with over 40+ missions to enjoy, not to mention a variety of gear, which serve as your upgrades to grant abilities ranging from EMP to Time Bombs and even a Black Hole.

All of this is available fully free to play, with no ads, although there are optional in-game purchases for more coins, which can otherwise be earned normally. It's a throwback then, even in how it's monetised.

I'll try not to gush about the appeal of FingerLaserX too much, as I know for many of you it may not be your cup of tea. But it's still refreshing to see a simple, straightforward mobile experience be rereleased and, hopefully, get the attention it deserves once more! So find FingerLaserX on mobile, for both iOS and Android, today!

While FingerLaserX may be a bullet hell, it's the bullet heaven genre that's really been making waves on mobile recently. If you're looking for some of our suggestions for those of them to enjoy, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors for some of our choice picks you can play right now?