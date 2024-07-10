Royal Card Clash adds a strategic twist to Solitaire, out now on iOS and Android

Defeat your enemies with your deck

Gearhead Games has announced the official launch of Royal Card Clash, inviting you to get your Solitaire game on on iOS and Android. Reimagining the card classic, Royal Card Clash offers a strategic twist where you'll need to attack your enemy with your deck. In Royal Card Clash, you'll take down all the royals to win across a bop-your-head-to-the-beat chiptune soundtrack. It all boils down to your efficiency - can you use your existing deck to defeat those royals before your cards run out?

There are also plenty of achievements to aim for, and if you're feeling a little bit more competitive, you can try your hand at the global leaderboards to see if you've got what it takes to dominate the rankings.

"I wanted to try developing a game that is totally different than our previous projects, so I dedicated 2 months to do something radically different than our usual games," says developer Nicolai Danielsen. "Your reaction time doesn't matter, this game is a boiled down card game that simply requires you to think and take your time."

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Royal Card Clash on Google Play and the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with a $2.99 premium purchase to remove ads.

You can also join the community of followers on the official YouTube page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.