Raven is an indie-developed scenic card game coming to iOS and Android on May 27th

Red River Games LLC has officially announced the upcoming launch of Raven this Friday, a single-player card game that takes inspiration from Hasbro's ROOK. The casual title invites players to relax and enjoy the atmospheric visuals of the game while trying their best to beat three other AI players.

In Raven, players have to try to win the bid with their AI partner, as well as pick trumps and collect hands to beat opponents. The game features automatic card dealing, as well as auto sorting, bid-tracking and point counting. Visuals in the background change to switch things up, and the card colours shift as you play the game.

Based on the screenshots available online, the background images looping as you play the game do look breathtaking, with sceneries that show snowy landscapes, forests at sunset, a silhouette of a lone bird soaring through mountaintops, lakeside views with the blazing sun sinking in the horizon and so much more.

The one-man indie game is supposedly a great fit for fans of games like Alto's Odyssey and Rook, and if you're keen on giving the new title a go, you can pre-order Raven on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a premium game that costs $0.99 a pop or your local equivalent. You can also have a look at the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, check out the little sneak peek from the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game, or visit the official page on Steam for more info.

