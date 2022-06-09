R2M is Webzen's follow-up to the hit R2 game on PC, coming to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao soon

Preferred Partner Feature

Webzen has officially announced the upcoming release of R2M, the studio's epic MMORPG coming to mobile devices in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao. Landing on iOS and Android in the third quarter of the year, the game follows the epic tale of MU Online with a unique combat system and exhilarating PvP features.

Boasting a true mobile version of the popular R2 (Reign of Revolution) game on PC, R2M brings elements of the OG game to on-the-go players and stays true to the core content that fans of the franchise know and love. This creates a traditional MMORPG developed with the slogan "No Rules, Just Power", carrying R2's exhilarating Combat and War as well as the ultimate PVP experience on mobile.

In just three days, R2M already gathered more than a million users who signed up for the pre-registration event ahead of its launch in South Korea - something you can expect as R2 has been one of the region's most popular titles for 16 years.

If you're keen on knowing more about the launch of R2M in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, you can join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can also head over to the official teaser website for various graphics and illustrations related to the lore of the game, characters, and game features on the studio's projects.