Qwert: Your daily dose of clues and answers from the fast-paced word game - December 12th

Preferred Partner Feature

What does it feel like to wield highfalutin words worthy of Shakespearean sonnets that'll impress your friends everywhere you go? Reaching that kind of lofty ideal might take a while, but thankfully, Qwert can educate you one day at a time in fun bite-sized packages.

There are no helpful letter tiles here, though - it's all up to you and your word prowess, with only open-ended prompts that nudge you in the right direction. If you'd like to forego the blood, sweat, and tears and instead get those daily answers right from the get-go, you're in luck - we're here to help you out with clues and answers so that you don't have to torture yourself at the beginning of each new day before you've had your morning coffee.

What is Qwert?

Karate Possum Games' latest mobile title lets you whip out wise words left and right in fast-paced challenges on your own or with your online buddies, so you can aim to beat your personal record or take on other players in the leaderboards across a variety of game modes.

Qwert takes the best elements of classic word games and speed typing challenges to test your brain and expand your vocabulary. For instance, in the Time Attack mode, you'll need to think of as many words as you can within a specific time limit, while the Wordplay mode challenges you with coming up with the highest-scoring word to win.

The game also offers fun customisation features where you can personalise your keyboard, keep a record of all your words, and build your dictionary like a wisened word wizard.

Todays Clue

Today’s word is a noun with the definition “a complete and impressive array”

The first provided in-game hint is “Starts with P”

8.43% of words in the dictionary start with P, so it’s a very impressive first letter

The word has a very low usage frequency which means you probably wouldn’t use it much in everyday conversation

The word rhymes with “canopy” and “frantically”

Not impressed with this array of hints? Scroll down for the answer!

Ready to wow your friends and family with how well-versed you are in the art of wordplay? Have a go at Qwert by downloading it on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.