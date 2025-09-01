Puella Magi Madoka Magica Magia Exedra welcomes 5-star Kioku Ui Tamaki on top of new Raid content and login bonuses

The magic continues

Get free pulls every day

Team up with others to take down an epic boss

Up to 1,500 Magica Stones up for grabs

Puella Magi Madoka Magica Magia Exedra adds yet another 5-star Kioku to the fray in its latest update, after the RPG expanded its roster with Kioku Holy Mami just two weeks ago. In particular, 5-star Kioku Ui Tamaki has arrived, and with her comes free Fate Weaves to get your hands on, where you can pull from the gacha once a day for free.

That alone should be reason enough to dive in, but just in case you're not convinced, there's also the new “Link Raid” content to challenge yourself with. The first season lets you team up in co-op battle with up to nine other folks, joining forces to take down an epic boss with varying difficulty levels. Of course, you'll be rewarded handsomely for all your hard work, with up to 1,500 Magica Stones up for grabs.

You can also earn "Link Medals" depending on your performance, which, in turn, can be used to claim even more goodies until September 11th. You will, of course, have to clear the "Seventh Window Into Memory [Silver Witch] Boss" Main Quest "Puella Magi Madoka Magica" to be able to access the new raid content.

All these come on top of login bonuses until September 18th, so if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking it out on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.