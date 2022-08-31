There are so many different types of Pokemon within Pokemon Go, but one of my favourites is Flying-types. When playing my first ever Pokemon game, Ruby, I always gravitated towards the Flying-type to help me quickly move around the map, flying from one area to the other. Though you cannot fly on these creatures in Pokemon Go, there are tons of different Flying-type Pokemon in this game. Some are huge, some are small, and many are around as often as you see pigeons in the real world.

Generally, Flying-type Pokemon are good against Bug, Grass and Fighting Pokemon. You also can often tell Flying-type Pokemon from others as they are literally hovering above the ground, though visually, sometimes they do look the same as dragon-type! There are 98 different Pokemon with this typing, with only one of them being purely flying.

When it comes to the best Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go, this list will help you decide what Pokemon's CP to boost, what flying moves are best, and how to obtain these Pokemon. With a little help from this list, you will be able to dominate the skies and fight from above. Hopefully, you can ensure that your Pokemon is doing its best against them.