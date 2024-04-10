Plague Inc. tips and tricks for wiping out humanity

Having trouble eradicating humans? We have 8 Plague Inc. tips that will aid you in the brutal quest of ridding the planet of its population.

All of those with a healthy penchant for genocide rejoice for we've been looking at the best ways to wipe out the human population in Plague Inc.

Humanity is a spunky creation and you'll need to get sneaky if you're going to successfully bring about the downfall of modern civilisation - luckily for you, we've put together some helpful tips that'll take you from common cold to a devastating HIV/leprosy hybrid.

Create the ultimate plague

While we're not necessarily referring to The Black Plague, who says you cannot create your very own strain of it? In Plague Inc., you will have complete freedom over how you want to take over the world. We've got some useful tips to help you understand how the game works and how you can be a better... killer? - so, make sure you check them out below!

This article will have some tips and tricks from us after we've spent a little bit too much time eradicating the world in various, creative ways. Can't seem to beat a specific strain? Chances are we've got the answer or tip you were looking for.

Original article by Dave Aubrey, updated by Ivan Spasojevic.