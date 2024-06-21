Pandoland is an upcoming maritime RPG for Android and iOS

Embark on a brand new seafaring adventure

Maritime RPG set to release on Android and iOS

Explore the vast world of Pandoland with numerous things to do

Will release in Japan on June 24th

Game Freak and Wonder Planet have just revealed their latest project, Pandoland, which is a casual maritime RPG set to release on Android and iOS soon. It is set in the unexplored world of Pandoland, where you are invited to become the captain of an expedition that is searching for a legendary treasure.

In Pandoland, you're free to explore a vast, mysterious world filled with hidden treasures. The adventure is relaxed and open-ended, allowing you to investigate anything that piques your interest. As you expand the cloud-covered map, new discoveries and encounters await at every turn. This world is designed to be explored at your own pace, providing a stress-free environment for adventure.

As you take to the seas, you will team up with more than 400 different friends as you find and collect various treasures. By conquering dungeons, you can gather valuable allies and treasures to customise your team. This collection aspect adds a layer of immersion as you form the perfect expedition crew to tackle the challenges awaiting you in Pandoland.

Pandoland isn't just about solo exploration. The world gets bigger and more exciting when shared with friends and family. Invite your loved ones to join you on this maritime adventure and cooperate to uncover hidden treasures. The cooperative element allows you to socialise in-game, as you share maps and embark on adventures together.

Here’s a list of the best free-to-play games on iOS!

The RPG is ideal for a wide range of audiences, especially those who enjoy RPGs, action, and open-world exploration. It's designed to be accessible, making it a great choice for both beginners and gaming veterans. Plus, the seamless integration of multiplayer elements ensures that you're never alone in your adventure.

Pandoland will release on June 24th in Japan. You can pre-register for the title by clicking on your preferred link below. A global launch should follow soon.