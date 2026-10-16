Orisuji turns folding your iPhone Duo into a paper maze-solving trick

Fold the map, trap the cat, find the key

Fold mazes to bridge gaps and move characters

Solve 69 levels across six paper-themed worlds

Play at your own pace, with no timers

How many of us are actually capable of folding a map back the way it came? I’m certainly not, but Orisuji is betting you can manage it on a phone instead, since folding it is how you solve every maze in it.

If I had a penny for every iPhone Duo puzzler I’ve written about today, I’d have two pennies. Not a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice, especially when both release on the same day. Porta Nubi has you diving into clouds, whereas Orisuji is all about the art of the fold.

Each level is laid out like an open book. Fold the phone and the left page drops onto the maze, its paths bridging the holes below and pinning whoever happens to be underneath. Unfold it, and the page lifts away again, taking anyone standing on it along for the ride.

So, you’re forever flipping between the two, nudging someone into place before snapping the book shut on them. On the Duo, the folded maze carries on across the cover screen, while on every other iPhone and iPad the two pages sit side by side and you fold with a tap or a pinch.

There are 69 levels across six worlds, each with its own paper and music. You’ll be luring a fox, herding a black cat and a grey cat, finding keys, opening doors, and dealing with floors that flip in and out of existence.

It’s turn-based with no timers, so you can stare at a level for as long as it takes. Finish one in par, and you earn its stamp, if you’re the type to go back for those.

As for the money side, Orisuji is $4.99 up front. No adverts or in-app purchases.

Orisuji is up for pre-order now on the App Store and arrives on October 23rd.

Until then, our list of the best puzzle games on iOS should see you through