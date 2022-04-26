OGame, the popular sci-fi MMO on browser, is coming to mobile devices soon

Gameforge has announced that OGame, the space-themed MMO that took players on an intergalactic journey in 2002, is coming to mobile later this year. Along with this comes the massive Lifeforms update as well, introducing new species, new buildings, new resources and more.

OGame boasts more than 100 million registered players across the globe, with users starting out from a small colony and eventually flourishing on an uninhabited planet by researching new tech and building massive fleets.

“OGame is celebrating a staggering 20 years since release this October, and what better way to mark the occasion than with brand-new content and a whole new platform for players to enjoy it on?” says Hannes Anders, Chief Technology Officer. “Internally, there’s a lot of excitement about this anniversary, as OGame is Gameforge’s first game developed in-house. I’m especially proud to have been directly involved in the development process of both OGame for mobile and the new Lifeforms update, and look forward to sharing the game with all the fans of space and exploration. As a team, we are dedicated to providing quality content and updates for the millions of fans of this game, and all of our other established legacy titles, and thrilled to be able to share these two big updates this year.”

In the Lifeforms update, players can expect to experience four species - Humans, Rock’tal, Mechas, and Kaelesh - with different specialisations, as well as 48 new buildings, 72 new species technologies and two new resources. If you're eager to know more, you can visit the official OGame website, or join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments.

