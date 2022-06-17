Offroad Unchained is an offroad racing game from the makers of the hit Dirt Bike Unchained game, out now on iOS and Android

Red Bull Media House has officially launched Offroad Unchained, its free-to-play title from the popular Unchained series. Out now on iOS and Android devices across the globe, the high-octane racing game lets players experience adrenaline-pumping offroad matches as they race to the finish line across gorgeous environments.

In Offroad Unchained, players can expect to engage in thrilling real-time PvP against players from all over the globe. They can also take part in fun tips and tricks sessions with Red Bull offroad superstars IRL. The game comes hot off the trail of Dirt Bike Unchained, which garnered more than 12 million downloads globally. It also bagged first place in our very own Best Racing Game award in 2021.

From the official trailer, it does seem like each new race is as fast-paced as the last, with players drifting through offroad tracks, leaping across epic ramps, and soaring through everything from pristine snowy landscapes to lush forests. Players will also have their pick of vehicles that suit their playstyles and preferences best. Cars can be customised based on players' fancy, whether they're tuning their engines, upgrading their suspension, or sprucing up their ride with paint and decals.

If you're eager to give it a go, Offroad Unchained is available to download on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info and to stay updated on all the latest developments, or have a look at the embedded clip above to know more about the game's visuals, gameplay and mechanics.

