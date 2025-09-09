Off the AppStore: You're the BOSS in Noobs Are Coming

Be the boss in this quirky, Survivors-like!

A variety of adventurers and heroes are swarming to take you down

Use spells, traps, minions, and weapons to defend your lair

When you find yourself in a fantasy world, it makes sense to fantasise about what you'd like to be in said world. You can see yourself as almost anything, from a humble blacksmith to a necromancer dragon actuarian (the why is for you and you to know). Usually, the role placed upon us allows us to work our way up from the bottom to reach a point of true power when we feel that we can accomplish anything. But what if we're already at the top and we want to stop other folks from trying to take our spot? The answer to this question comes in the form of Noobs Are Coming by Overboy.

You are the BBEG (Big Bad Evil Guy for the uninitiated), and good on you for crawling up the mountain of corpses to claim your dark throne. Of course, all those corpses didn't go unnoticed by everyone in the surrounding areas, and they're pretty upset. They're so upset, in fact, that they've decided to send all manner of adventurers and heroes after you. Unfortunately, they don't make evil lairs filled with traps and minions like they used to, so you've got to handle these intruders yourself. What makes things complicated is that you haven't had to fight in quite some time, so it'll take a while to build your power back up to ultimate.

As you do so, the available boss of your choice will have to make the best of what they've got. You can have a certain number of dangerous objects scattered around your arena to move around and decimate your enemies. You could also have loyal minions that behave in distinct ways and can be ordered by your positioning and movement. Then you've got your weapons and magics that you'll unleash periodically in set directions or wherever you happen to be facing. With every intruder slain, you get closer to regaining your true power through upgrades, items, weapons, minions, and effects.

Noobs Are Coming says it all in this top-down 2D stylised Survivors-like where untrained heroes are just walking right into your boss room. Smash them up with all the tools and bodies at your disposal while staying on the move to avoid getting too banged up. Still, the noob numbers are growing, so prepare for some pretty hefty crowds to clear out so that you can keep your place at the top.

