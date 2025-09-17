Off the AppStore: Serving Slime Solution in Hungry Huey

A slimy puzzle game with a hungry customer

Connect all the same slimes for long chains and big combos

Move fast to fight the hunger and adapt to falling problems

As long as you have the pieces, you can turn anything into a puzzle. You'd be hard-pressed to find a genre that hasn't been turned into a puzzle, one way or another. It could be something as simple as matching blocks to as complex as collecting evidence to prove that your shady, unlikable client is actually innocent. But that's not what we're talking about today, because today it's all about slime. We're putting the debate of whether it's a solid or liquid on hold, because what we do know is that slime is sticky and can change its shape based on various factors. These are things that Niels de Rijk wants you to keep in mind when you decide to play Hungry Huey.

You're in space! Or, at least an alien planet that seems to be populated by a variety of slime creatures, among which is the big, green, jolly Huey. He has summoned you to his planet to ask for your help because, truth be told, he's not the most capable slime out there. He's also extremely hungry and needs you to feed him. Luckily, there are tons of colourful slime blobs just waiting to be served up, and you have the means to do it.

There will be a meter on the right side that will constantly tick down as Huey's hunger starts to grow rapidly. You can feed him by choosing one slime-type and then linking it to any adjacent (though never diagonally) slimes of the same type. The longer the link, the more Huey's hunger will be sated and the more points you'll earn. As you clear slime off the grid, more slime will drop in to fill the space so that you can plan more combos. Just be wary, as impassable areas can also appear, but you can get things back on track by popping helpful power-up bubbles.

Hungry Huey is a cute little 2D pixel-art puzzler about feeding a slime by linking other same-type slimes into bigger and edible slimes. It requires a Game Boy Color Emulator to play, of which plenty are available for download. To add even more to the experience, there are three different game modes ready right from the start, with an additional fourth mode that you unlock through pure slime puzzling prowess. Now get out there and help Huey because it's slime time!

Hungry Huey is available to download and play from its itch.io page!