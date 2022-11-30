Google Play's Best of 2022 awards sees Apex Legends Mobile crowned as game of the year
Google Play's best of 2022 award winners have been announced. As you've probably guessed, it's an annual celebration of the best games and apps to hit the storefront over the last year. Of course, here at Pocket Gamer, we're more interested in the games than the apps, so that's what we'll focus on here. However, you can check out the awards site if you want to see all of the winners.
Electronic Arts' Apex Legends Mobile took home the coveted Best Game award, making it the multiplayer shooter's latest victory after netting the iPhone game of the year from the Apple Awards.
Below you can check out the other winners, including several nominations for each character. Google introduced three new categories for 2022, giving out awards for Best Story, Best Ongoing and Best on Play Pass.
Honourable Mentions: Apex Legends Mobile, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Rocket League SideswipeBest Pick Up & Play: Angry Birds Journey
Honourable Mentions: Gun & Dungeons, Hook 2, Hyde and Seek, QuadlineBest Indies: Dicey Dungeons
Honourable mentions: Dungeons of Dreadrock, Knotwords, One Hand Clapping, PhobiesBest Story: Papers, Please
Honourable Mentions: Deemo II, Inua - A Story in Ice and Time, The Secret of Cat Island, Turnip Boy Commits Tax EvasionBest Ongoing: Genshin Impact
Honourable Mentions: Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Pokémon GO, RobloxBest on Play Pass: Very Little Nightmares
Honourable Mentions: Bridge Constructor, Final Fantasy VII, Linelight, Path of GiantsBest for Tablets: Tower of Fantasy
Honourable Mentions: Angry Birds Journey, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Papers, Please
While we're speaking about awards, don't forget we're running our own where the winners are chosen by you! So, head over to our voting page right now to ensure your favourite games of the last year get the recognition they deserve.