Google Play's Best of 2022 awards sees Apex Legends Mobile crowned as game of the year

Google Play's best of 2022 award winners have been announced. As you've probably guessed, it's an annual celebration of the best games and apps to hit the storefront over the last year. Of course, here at Pocket Gamer, we're more interested in the games than the apps, so that's what we'll focus on here. However, you can check out the awards site if you want to see all of the winners.

Electronic Arts' Apex Legends Mobile took home the coveted Best Game award, making it the multiplayer shooter's latest victory after netting the iPhone game of the year from the Apple Awards.

Below you can check out the other winners, including several nominations for each character. Google introduced three new categories for 2022, giving out awards for Best Story, Best Ongoing and Best on Play Pass.

Honourable Mentions: Apex Legends Mobile, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Rocket League Sideswipe

Honourable Mentions: Gun & Dungeons, Hook 2, Hyde and Seek, Quadline

Honourable mentions: Dungeons of Dreadrock, Knotwords, One Hand Clapping, Phobies

Honourable Mentions: Deemo II, Inua - A Story in Ice and Time, The Secret of Cat Island, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

Honourable Mentions: Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Pokémon GO, Roblox

Honourable Mentions: Bridge Constructor, Final Fantasy VII, Linelight, Path of Giants

Honourable Mentions: Angry Birds Journey, Catalyst Black, Diablo Immortal, Papers, Please

While we're speaking about awards, don't forget we're running our own where the winners are chosen by you! So, head over to our voting page right now to ensure your favourite games of the last year get the recognition they deserve.