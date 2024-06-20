My Talking Hank: Islands is coming to iOS and Android on July 4th

Preferred Partner Feature

My Talking Hank: Islands allows players to take direct control of Hank

You'll navigate Hank through an island paradise filled with secrets and treasure

Beautify Hank's island home with a suite of customisation options

Outfit7 is planning to add even more excitement to everyone’s summer holiday celebrations next month after announcing that it will launch its next title, My Talking Hank: Islands, for iOS and Android on July 4th.

Hank is setting sail to explore new horizons in the new game adventure from Talking Tom & Friends. And it promises to be one of the most innovative games the virtual pet genre has ever seen.

For the first time players will be able to take direct control of Hank and move him around an uncharted island that’s bursting with secrets and wildlife. It marks a big shift in the classic gameplay of the series, building extensively upon the usual pet care mechanics and offering a fresh new way for fans to interact with the game’s characters and world.

As players help Hank to explore his luscious island surroundings, they’ll get to meet and interact with a host of new animal friends, as well as discover hidden treasure and embark on exciting adventures.

All that exploring will of course provide plenty of souvenirs for Hank to take home with him. And by making use of the suite of customisation options available, you’ll be able to revamp Hank’s treehouse with his island finds and fully personalise your experience.

Players can also look forward to a host of in-game goodies to celebrate the launch, so make sure to save the date and stay tuned for the latest news via the Talking Tom & Friends website.