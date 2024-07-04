My Talking Hank: Islands launches with an awesome $20,000-prize giveaway, out now on iOS and Android

Preferred Partner Feature

Outfit7 has announced an exciting giveaway to coincide with the official launch of My Talking Hank: Islands, the studio's new mobile game adventure that adds a twist to its series of virtual pet games. In particular, you and your new pal Hank can set out across a lush island teeming with wildlife and greenery - and the best part of it all is that you even stand to win a share of a whopping $20,000.

As for the game itself, you can immerse yourself even deeper into the Talking Tom & Friends universe by exploring the island around you as freely as you please. You'll unearth thrilling secrets, discover cool collectibles, and maybe even make some friends along the way. Whether you're into cleaning up the beach with your new turtle pal or playing some water polo with a dolphin, there's plenty to keep you and Hank busy across a variety of fun mini-games and activities.

Download the game within 14 days of launch, and you can score an exclusive free Dino outfit. And to celebrate the launch and join the island fun, embark on a special treasure hunt across Talking Tom & Friends social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and TIk Tok). You could be one of 10 lucky winners to share a massive $20,000 prize pool! Check out the official rules and eligibility criteria at the official Talking Tom and Friends website.

Ready to embark on a brand-new adventure with Hank? Download My Talking Hank: Islands from Google Play or the Apple Store, and join the fun today.