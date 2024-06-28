Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles lets you match tiles to save Catizens from monsters, out now on iOS and Android

Keep your feline friends safe

Match tiles and defend against monsters

Collect items and customise your avatar

Grab milestone pre-registration rewards

Capcom has officially launched Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles, offering a colourful new match-3 experience based on the hit Monster Hunter franchise. Out now on iOS and Android, the puzzler tasks you with matching tiles to help the Catizens defend their home against ferocious monsters in a more casual and low-key way.

In Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles, you can look forward to discovering the backstories of the Felynes while keeping them safe from massive beasts rampaging around their homes. If you're feeling a little bit more competitive, you can quench your thirst for the top spot by competing in global rankings.

And, during your downtime, you can even dress up your Felyne avatar in styles that reflect your tastes best. Simply aim to collect items from quests to have more options to choose from!

Given that the match-3 puzzler has hit its pre-registration milestones, you can get your hands on awesome in-game goodies that include Rathalos and Khezu outfits, along with gems and other rewards.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? If you're on the hunt for more similar experiences on your phone, why not take a gander at our list of the best match-3 puzzle games on iOS to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.