Monster Hunter Puzzles may not be the puzzle game we need, but it's the one we want

What does hunting down Ancient Dragons lead to? Match-3 puzzles, obviously

Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Island, is the new mobile spin-off of Capcom's Monster Hunter franchise

Explore the Felyne Island and rebuild it by solving match-3 puzzles

Duke it out with famous monsters from the series, pre-registration is open now!

Monster Hunter, the hit Capom franchise, has been on a major uptick over the past few years. With the release of Monster Hunter: World, the series seemed to finally be jumping into the mainstream, especially being followed by the acclaimed Monster Hunter Now by Niantic and another mainline sequel in Rise.

Obviously, when things get popular, there's only one thing to do. Make a match-3 puzzle! Wait, what? Yes, the newest mobile spin-off of Monster Hunter has been announced, and it's a doozy.

Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles, combines your typical laid-back match-3 gameplay with the series' signature monster-hunting, some island-building and more! Check out the trailer for it below.

As far as spin-offs go, we admit that puzzlers aren't unusual. But even we were a bit stumped by this new game. After all, Monster Hunter is known for high-octane hunts and grand adventure, not particularly for laid-back puzzling and island-building. Still, we can't deny that if you're a more casual Monster Hunter fan, it looks set to provide the fix you want.

The ability to duke it out with famous monstrous faces from the series in your match3 puzzles, and to rebuild the island you're placed on is, we think, a good way to add more depth to a puzzle game like this. Although just how well this registers with existing Monster Hunter fans is anyone's guess.

Monster Hunter: Puzzles: Felyne Island, is in pre-registration now!

