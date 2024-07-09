MLB 9 Innings 24 launches Festival of Stars event with tons of freebies throughout the next month

Celebrations coincide with the 2024 MLB All-Star Game

Collect All-Star Coins within the "Festival of Stars" event

Signature Player Pack and the Ultimate Trainer Recruit Ticket up for grabs

Clear missions to earn Stars

Com2uS is launching a series of exciting in-game events for MLB 9 Innings 24, inviting everyone to join in on the 2024 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard within the mobile baseball sim. You can look forward to flaunting your fandom for the sport across a series with a 16-year history, with content from 30 MLB teams and players including Mariano Rivera, Bob Gibson, and Joe Morgan.

In the latest update for MLB 9 Innings 24, you can expect to collect All-Star Coins within the "Festival of Stars" event theme until August 13th. These, in turn, can be used to redeem awesome in-game goodies in the All-Star Coin Shop, which includes the Signature Player Pack and the Ultimate Trainer Recruit Ticket, as well as the All-Star Emblem.

Additionally, now's your chance to acquire more Stars currencies within the Festival of Stars Event - simply pick one of three star signs and aim to clear 10 types of missions to nab your hard-earned rewards. Keep your daily hitting results on-point as well at the Hit Event to grab upgrade items.

Does that sound like it's something that's right up your alley? If you're on the hunt for more sports titles you can try your hand at on mobile, why not take a look at our list of the best sports games on iOS to get your fill?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out MLB 9 Innings 24 on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.