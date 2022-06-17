Merge Kuya Island, NetMarble's latest original release, officially launches today

NetMarble’s latest project, a casual city builder merging game, Merge Kuya, Island has officially launched for both Android and iOS today. Based on NetMarble’s original Kuya IP that began with some animated shorts on Youtube, this child-friendly cutesy sim offers up a nice relaxing atmosphere with a decent bit of depth as well.

For those that missed the announcement about three weeks ago, Merge Kuya Island will see players completing various missions across the island that will reward them with new resources that can then be used on their structures to build up their island and make it a tropical paradise. Combine this with the Adventure Mode, which offers up challenging stages with differing gameplay like Time Attack stages, and there’s plenty to both relax and unwind with as well as challenge yourself with.

To celebrate the launch, Merge Kuya Island is offering 1,000 Gems to players who begin the game and complete a certain amount of missions or reach a certain level threshold. Upon doing so, you’ll immediately receive a free 1,000 Gems, which is essentially this game’s premium currency. Free daily Gems will also be available from the Coins are Falling from the Sky bonus event that will be running concurrently with the opening celebration as well.

All in all, Merge Kuya Island is a wonderfully cute and relaxing builder that doesn’t seek to stress you out with timers and a long to-do list but does also offer up some challenges for those hankering for a bit more depth to the experience. For more information, you can check out the game’s official website, Twitter, or Facebook as well.

And if you’re looking to download Merge Kuya Island and give it a go yourself, you can find it for free on the App Store and Google Play.