Merge Dragons! lets players discover new relics for dragon breeds in the new map, Arcadia

Zynga has announced an exciting update for Merge Dragons!, the studio's puzzle adventure game on mobile. The latest update introduces Arcadia into the title, letting players explore a new map to tinker around with new relics, items and in-game goodies.

In the latest update for Merge Dragons!, players can expect to lift the fog over Arcadia as they progress through the game and discover exclusive relic chains for various breeds of dragons. To access Arcadia, simply visit the player's Dragon Camp and use the Beacon (this can be unlocked when a player hits 2,000 Dragon Power). The fog can be cleared when players acquire Arcane Chests and boost their Arcane Levels.

“Merge Dragons! continues to thrive by building on the innovative puzzle mechanic it introduced to mobile gamers while further immersing players and their dragons in the game world,” says Eren Yanik, Chief Product Officer at Gram Games. “The new Arcadia map symbolizes our goal to keep evolving the Merge world and introduce new design-forward features that expand the in-game experience.”

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can download Merge Dragons! over on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. To stay updated on all the latest developments, you can join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's visuals, mechanics and gameplay.

