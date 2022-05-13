Marvel Future Revolution welcomes Scarlet Witch, a generous check-in event, a new game mode and more in latest update

Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment are welcoming dangerous Chaos Magic into the fray as Scarlet Witch joins Marvel Future Revolution, the hit open-world action RPG on mobile. The latest update will not only bring the newest playable hero to eager fans of the game, but it will also welcome a new game mode as well as limited-time special events for everyone to enjoy.

In Marvel Future Revolution, players can expect to immerse themselves into Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Scarlet Witch spices things up in the RPG. With a PVP speciality of Hex Energy and Chaos Magic, she can unleash devastating damage on unwitting foes who dare to stand in her way.

Additionally, the game is also celebrating the recent release of the film with new costumes for Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch as inspired by the movie. Players will also be able to summon Wong as a new Companion.

As for the new game mode, "Epic Invasion" lets players defend Primary Earth against invaders - they might even have to fight "Dead Strange". The bravest warriors will earn a special Battle Badge when certain conditions are fulfilled in battle.

If you're eager to participate in the 7-week "Check-in Event" to score in-game goodies such as 6-star Special Costume, 6-star Core Box, Special Card Box and Special Companion Box, you can download Marvel Future Revolution on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to know more details about Scarlet Witch's skills and the new game modes.

