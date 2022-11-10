Mad Skills Snocross, a side-scrolling racing adventure, is out now on Android and iOS

Tuborilla AB has just announced the launch of another physics-based racing game in its popular Mad Skills series. Named Mad Skills Snocross, the game has come as a surprise sequel to Mad Skills Motocross 3, which has been downloaded over 30 million times since its release last year. It is the first snowmobile game in the franchise.

Like its predecessors, Mad Skills Snocross is a physics-based side-scrolling adventure that is easy to play but extremely difficult to master. It features a tonne of content as there are over a hundred tracks to compete in, with more coming over the next few months.

Both solo and multiplayer gameplay are available. Players will have daily challenges to complete and they can also participate in a number of online events against other people. As always, customization will be a big thing as well, allowing players to personalize their riders and sleds. Plus, an option to add brands from the real world should be there soon.

Speaking about the launch, Bryan Stealey, Turborilla CMO, said: “We’re really excited about this game, and we’re especially excited to be working with Amsoil Championship Snocross. That team runs a first-class racing series, and having elements of it in our game will be good for us, for them, and for our players and fans.”

That’s right. Mad Skills Snocross is collaborating with the largest snowmobile racing series in the world, Amsoil Championship Snocross. Thanks to this partnership, players will be able to race in real-world racetracks within the game bringing in quite an immersive feeling.

Mad Skills Snocross has been created for racers, enthusiasts, and sports fans alike. It brings together elements from physics, realism, side-scrolling, arcade, and racing to create the perfect motocross adventure. If you're interested in this adrenaline-pumping activity, then download Mad Skills Snocross by clicking on either of the links below.