LUNA The Shadow Dust is a gorgeous hand-animated point-and-click adventure that's out now on iOS and Android

Indulge in some Ghibli-esque vibes

Discover wordless storytelling and frame-by-frame character animation

With an evocative soundtrack to boot

Solve puzzles with point-and-click mechanics

Application Systems Heidelberg has officially launched LUNA The Shadow Dust on iOS and Android, inviting mobile gamers to get their hands on this charming hand-animated puzzle adventure. The gorgeously animated title puts the beauty of wordless storytelling front and centre here, with point-and-click mechanics and an evocative soundtrack to bring on all the feels.

In LUNA The Shadow Dust, you can look forward to discovering the tale of two companions as they journey together across an enchanted world. Solve puzzles and marvel at cinematic scenes crafted meticulously with frame-by-frame character animation. Despite the single-player gameplay, you'll be able to control dual characters to round out the immersive factor of the game.

Based on the trailer alone, there's a Ghibli-esque feel to the whimsy of it all. Top it off with an orchestral soundtrack and it seems like you've got a haunting gem in your hands that promises to stay with you until the very end.

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun of this award-winning title, you can do so by checking out LUNA The Shadow Dust on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $4.99 a pop or your local equivalent.

You can also visit the official website for more info on the studio as well.