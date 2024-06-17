Lemmings debuts the new Creatorverse update, letting you defy death like never before

Create your own levels and share them with friends

Lemmings: The Puzzle Adventure is set to drop its biggest update yet

The Creatorverse update lets you craft your own levels, and share them with friends

Take on levels created by the global Lemmings community, and discover new brain-busting puzzles

Lemmings: The Puzzle Adventure, based on the classic game, is debuting its biggest update yet. The Creatorverse update adds the ability for you to craft, and share, your own levels. Either pick out your favourites or hit 'random' to take on the bizarre challenges specially crafted by other Lemmings players. The Lemmings Creatorverse update debuts June 17th!

Lemmings, arguably one of the greatest UK exports of all time, is a simple but challenging puzzler. Your role is straightforward, make sure your Lemmings make it through the level and to the exit in one piece. The only problem is what they lack; self-preservation. So you'll need to use specialist Lemmings and come up with ingenious ways to circumvent obstacles and make sure your accident-prone creatures make it to the end in one piece.

As we said, Lemmings is a real British institution (it even has its own statue!) and the perfect example of how you can take an ultra-simple concept and turn it into a world-beating game. While it is a bit of a shame it took this long to get a level-crafting update for such a game as Lemmings, we're excited to see what the community creates!

Of course, given this is Lemmings, we'd expect many of them to be unfair if not outright silly. But if there's one thing you can trust with Lemmings, it's that failing is sure to be as spectacular (and even more hilarious) as winning.

