Last Spartan: Glory over Madness demo lets you play as a Spartan King

Battle eldritch horrors throughout Ancient Greece.

Battle Lovecraftian creatures in Ancient Greece

Ally with Gods and imbue dice with their faces

Spartan: Glory over Madness, the upcoming turn-based deck builder inspired by 300, is launching its Steam demo on June 10th. You'll take on the role of Leonidas, the legendary Spartan King, as you explore an Ancient Greece full of Lovecraftian monsters.

Melding the historical events depicted in the 2006 movie 300 with the eldritch horrors from the writings of H.P. Lovecraft, Last Spartan promises to provide you with strange and intriguing enemies.

You'll enjoy a story-driven adventure as you explore stylized 2.5D environments full of grotesque creatures. As the King of Sparta, every choice you make will affect the rewards, blessings, or curses you receive. Do you have what it takes to earn eternal glory, or will your fate be to suffer endlessly?

The game features turn-based combat in which you’ll need to roll dice. However, it's more about strategy than luck, as you must first imbue every side of your die with powerful faces that you'll collect as you play.

You'll also need to form alliances with Greek Gods such as Hera, Apollo and Ares. Each God you unlock offers a distinct class for you to play, as well as specific passive and active abilities. Tweak your strategy to suit your current foes as you gain glory and preserve your sanity.

With its upcoming RPG, Bad Spiele Studio aims to add a dark twist to the legend of the 300 army by combining Greek history with Lovecraftian mythos. Adding a fresh twist, the developer chose to blend the standard deck-building mechanic with dice rather than cards, allowing for endless possibilities in battle.

Last Spartan: Glory Over Madness is set to launch on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and iOS. To learn more about this deck-building RPG and keep up with all the latest news, follow the developer on Discord, Instagram, or TikTok, and be sure to check out the demo on June 10th.