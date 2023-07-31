Last Fortress: Underground will receive new, exclusive content next month as part of a thrilling collab event with The Boys

Preferred Partner Feature

Last Fortress: Underground, the base-building, survival-horror app by LIFE IS A GAME LIMITED, has announced that it will launch a new and exciting collaboration later this month with the hit, superhero television show, The Boys.

Set to start on 31st July, the special collaboration event - the first ever collab between The Boys and Last Fortress - promises to serve up an epic experience for fans of the popular survival game, where they’ll be introduced to Butcher, Hughie and Starlight; iconic characters from The Boys, who have arrived in Last Fortress to aid in the fight against the zombie hordes. Players can prepare for the special collab early on in the event by completing quests to unlock Starlight as a playable character. Butcher and Hughie will also both join as unlockable, playable characters during the event itself.

Additionally, the collaboration will bring tons of exclusive collectible items from The Boys, including: awesome storylines that unravel the secrets behind the zombie outbreak, a Butcher vehicle skin, building skins, profile customisations, The players can view all of the information about the event and the rewards it provides via the collection room.

Last Fortress available to download now from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, as well as keep up to date with all of the latest developments via the game's dedicated Discord and Facebook pages.