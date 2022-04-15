Last Cloudia is celebrating its third anniversary with heaps of new content and rewards for everyone

Last Cloudia, Aidis Inc.’s fantasy RPG is celebrating its third anniversary with loads of new features and rewards for all its players. Turning three also brings a new guild system, new units, arks, main story missions, and so much more to the game.

Kicking things off is the Heroic Lord Roland, Last Cloudia’s newest unit. A talented swordsman, who has made mistakes in the past, but they’ve only made him stronger. His trait Heroic Lord enhances his Light and damage caps, while Star Geyser deals combo attacks and his Special move, Glorious Finale deals a powerful Light combo attack to all opponents. Take a look if Roland is one of the top units by consulting our tier list for Last Cloudia.

The new Ark is the dragon Imperator El’dravahna, Roland’s beat. His power has returned and he has regained his original form, increasing the character’s strength by 10% over time. The Archbeing helps in resisting status effects as well. The new guild feature that has been added allows players to have more interactions with each other alongside other login bonuses as well. Furthermore, another new system called Chronicles is now in place and will grant exclusive items to players on completing special quests.

Moving onto all the anniversary rewards, everyone can enjoy one free 10-spin every day until May 11th. They can also earn 3rd Celebration Medals that can be traded for unique goodies. During the 3rd Anniversary Festival, players finishing a simple quest will win 3000 crystals. To top it all off, a co-op event between all players will be held until April 27th. Each day, a new boss will make its way to the Festival Megabeasts quest and players will have to band together to beat it. Rewards will be given based on the number of player repels’.

Begin celebrating Last Cloudia’s third birthday by downloading the game for free on the App Store and Google Play.