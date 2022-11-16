Last Cloudia releases a Korean-language version and gives away crystals to global users to celebrate

AIDIS Inc. has just dropped some good news for Korean fans of Last Cloudia - the pixel-art mobile RPG's Korean version is now available. The Korean-language version of the game is published by Boltrend Games and can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices.

To boost the festivities during the release of the Korean version, Last Cloudia is treating Japanese and English version players with an awesome in-game present of a whopping 500 crystals. Simply log into the game from Nov 17th after the maintenance period up to Dec 14th, 6:59 am (PT).

Now available in 34 countries, the game was first released in Japan in April 2019. In case you're not familiar with the title, the JRPG features classic pixel-art characters and an epic tale that stays true to the spirit of the genre. It's a personal must-play in my opinion, and if you do decide to check it out, we've got a whole bunch of handy guides that can help you out on your journey.

If you're keen on diving into the game and experiencing its giveaways yourself, or you're eager to get your hands on the Korean-language version, you can now get a headstart by downloading Last Cloudia on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to know more about the game, join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.

